SheCycling aims 100 per cent bicycle literacy on govt college for women in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the past five days, by 3pm, a line of hesitant yet eager first-time riders gripped their handlebars at the ground of Government College for Women, waiting their turn. As the trainer let go for a second longer than expected, a wobble turned into a balanced glide and another rider had found her balance. This was part of SheCycling, a bicycle literacy campaign that aims to ensure every student and teacher on campus learns to ride this year.

Cycling here is no longer a childhood memory or a missed chance but a skill being claimed with intent. SheCycling is the Indian chapter of BYCS, an Amsterdam-based global NGO that supports community-led urban change through cycling. It is being implemented under the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council’s Vijnana Keralam project, where cycling has been identified as an upskilling activity.

As part of it, a five-day bicycle literacy camp was held from February 23 to 27. Four batches were arranged -- two in the morning and two in the evening.The next batch of 55 students will begin training on March 5. A small rally is also planned on March 4 from the college to the guest house.

Prakash P Gopinath, Bicycle Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram and founder of Indus Cycling Embassy, stood at one corner of the ground watching a learner take her independent turn. “One batch means five days. Usually we train elderly women. This is the first time we are organising it in a college like this. Earlier, we did it at BCM where mostly older women came. Here, 35 participants joined the first round and 27 learnt to ride within five days. The rest will also get there soon,” said Prakash.