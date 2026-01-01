Environment panel rejects clearance for Outer Ring Road in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-awaited Vizhinjam-Navayikulam Outer Ring Road project in Thiruvananthapuram has hit yet another roadblock with the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) rejecting the environmental clearance granted to the project, citing technical reasons. According to the recently constituted body, environmental clearance for highways constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) must be issued by the Union government’s environmental authority, not by a state-level panel.

The development has triggered widespread criticism from landowners, as the environmental clearance had been pending for SEIAA clearance since February. The landowners, now left uncertain, have alleged that the state and central governments are playing hide and seek and denying compensation to around 6,500 families affected by the project. The Outer Ring Road was officially designated National Highway 866 in 2023.

Ajith G Nair, president of the Vizhinjam Outer Ring Road Landowners Movement, alleged that both NHAI and the state government have failed to take proactive steps and that even basic legal provisions related to environmental clearance were overlooked.

“There is no nodal officer for the project and none of the agencies including NHAI, collectorate, and PWD have no clarity on the project,” Ajith said.

“They are making announcements and promises about the project, but everything is a lie. If they don’t have the money to acquire the land, why did they proceed with the project? Who will answer for the suffering and hardship of thousands of families,” said Chandramohan Nair, convenor of the action council representing landowners.

The project is likely to be delayed further as the format for environmental clearance from the Centre is different, NHAI authorities said.