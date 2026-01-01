No plan to take back buses from KSRTC, says Mayor V V Rajesh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mayor V V Rajesh on Wednesday rebutted Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar’s remarks and clarifeied that the City Corporation had no intention of taking back the electric buses from the KSRTC.

Responding to the minister’s statement that the buses could be returned to the corporation if a formal request was made, the mayor said no such proposal had ever been discussed or thought about. “The corporation has neither deliberated on nor proposed taking possession of the electric buses,” he said.

The mayor clarified that the corporation’s concern was limited to alleged violations of the tripartite agreement signed during the LDF council’s tenure.

He said the corporation owns sufficient land to park KSRTC buses, if needed.

Highlighting public demand, the mayor said there was an urgent need to operate electric buses during peak morning and evening hours in suburban and newly added rural wards within the corporation limits, particularly to benefit daily wage workers and office-goers.