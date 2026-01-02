Bike accidents claim lives of five youths in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: New Year began on a sombre note for the capital with the deaths of five youngsters in three separate bike accidents.

Two friends, Muhammed Favas, 23, and Muhammed Faisi, 21, both from Azhikode, died when a car rammed their bike head-on at Akkulam-Ulloor road around 1:30 am. The critically-injured duo were taken to the hospital, but could not be saved. The incident took place when the car, reportedly speeding, tried to overtake another bike. The police said of the four people in the car, all except the driver were found drunk.

The second accident took place near Madhavapuram CNG pump at 2am. Poonthura natives Abbas, 20, and Shafath, 23, who were returning on a bike after New Year celebrations, collided with a car carrying a family from Attingal. Police sources said the two vehicles were speeding on the narrow road, resulting in the accident. Shafath died on the spot.

Earlier, around midnight, Poonthura native Aju Raj, 27, died in a bike accident while returning after New Year celebrations from Perumathura with his friend. Aju Raj was riding pillion. The vehicle suddenly lost control and slipped. Aju Raj was rushed to Chirayinkeezhu hospital and later to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, but could not be revived.