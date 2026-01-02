BJP won corporation with Congress support: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stating that communal politics is gradually making its way into Kerala too, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday called for strict vigilance against the same. Reiterating the Left Front’s claims of an unholy political nexus between the UDF and the BJP in the local body polls, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the hidden nexus between the two led to the BJP win in Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

“The Congress and UDF suffered significant vote loss in wards won by the BJP. A share of BJP’s win in the corporation is definitely due to this adjustment move, about which even the people are aware,” the CM said in a press meet here. He said that moves of mutual understanding were evident from both sides at the local level, which can be easily understood by analysing the election figures.

“Even though Congress makes tall claims about secularism, they will team up with any communal force to get votes. But we are not politically mean to join hands with any such powers for the sake of four votes or two seats. This kind of communalism is a threat to our state,” he said.

Speaking about past incidents where Congress allegedly joined hands with BJP, the chief minister mentioned the old ‘Co-Le-Bi’ alliance from the 90s, the victory of the first BJP MLA from Nemom in 2016, and the first MP from Thrissur in 2024.