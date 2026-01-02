Kerala Health department pushes for preventive healthcare with ‘Arogyam Anandam’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has placed renewed emphasis on preventive healthcare by launching a statewide healthy lifestyle initiative ‘Arogyam Anandam — Vibe 4 Wellness’. Designed to promote holistic wellbeing, the campaign seeks to spread awareness in four crucial areas — adopting healthy eating habits, encouraging regular physical exercise, ensuring adequate sleep and rest, and fostering mental wellness.

The ambitious programme will be rolled out through 5,416 public health centres and 10,000 yoga clubs across the state. The decision to implement such a large-scale initiative comes in the wake of a lifestyle diseases survey conducted by the department last year, which highlighted the urgent need for preventive measures.

Marking the beginning of the New Year, nearly 10 lakh people actively participated in the exercise sessions organised statewide. The campaign was formally inaugurated at the Central Stadium on Thursday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Health Minister Veena George, who presided over the event, joined participants in their fitness routines and even danced alongside the zumba team.

The event showcased a diverse range of activities: a friendly cricket match between employees of the health and AYUSH departments, cycling and skating rallies, zumba sessions, yoga demonstrations, aerobics, step dance, and other group exercises. Complementing the physical activities were sessions on nutrition, free diet counselling services, and informative classes on mental health, sleep hygiene, and relaxation techniques, adding depth and dimension to the campaign.

Exercise facilities were made available at all 14 district headquarters, public health centres, yoga clubs, and anganwadis. The event was jointly organised by the health department, AYUSH department, and women and child development department.