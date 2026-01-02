TS canal Veli-Chettuva stretch to become navigable by mid-February

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the redevelopment of the Veli-Varkala segment nearing completion, the TS canal stretch from Veli in Thiruvananthapuram to Chettuva in Thrissur, which is part of the National Waterways project, is set to become navigable by mid-February. Officials said the completion of the work on the stretch will enable smooth operations of vessels from Veli to Chettuva.
Meanwhile, the new St Andrews Bridge at Pallithura, which is a part of the canal redevelopment project and was reconstructed to allow inland water transport, is ready for opening. The bridge was rebuilt to state waterway standards as part of the redevelopment of the National Waterways project. The bridge, a vital link connecting NH 66, the coastal highway and the Technopark region, had grown unsafe owing to structural weakening.
With the bridge complete, the TS canal at the stretch is now fully navigable, with a horizontal clearance of 25m and a vertical clearance of 5m.
“The inauguration date will be announced immediately. The bridge is widely used by students of nearby educational institutions such as St Xavier’s College and Mary Nilayam Higher Secondary School, besides fishermen and local residents,” said an official of Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC).
KSINC officials said the widening of the canal from Veli to Arattuvazhy and Channakara to Kadinamkulam lake has been completed. “The widening of the middle portion from Arattuvazhy to Channakara is progressing. Eight-five per cent of the work is over,” an official said.
With only a few months left for the government’s term to end, the widening and dredging work from Kadinamkulam to Varkala near Sivagiri is fast progressing. “Work to revive the two tunnels at Varkala is moving swiftly. Adverse weather and land slips near the tunnels delayed progress, but we are aiming to complete it in the next 40 days,” said the official.
Meanwhile, rehabilitation of the families along the Kovalam-Akkulam stretch is also on. “We hope to complete land acquisition and rehabilitation within two months. The detailed project report for the stretch will be completed soon,” said an official associated with the project.