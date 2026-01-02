TS canal Veli-Chettuva stretch to become navigable by mid-February

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the redevelopment of the Veli-Varkala segment nearing completion, the TS canal stretch from Veli in Thiruvananthapuram to Chettuva in Thrissur, which is part of the National Waterways project, is set to become navigable by mid-February. Officials said the completion of the work on the stretch will enable smooth operations of vessels from Veli to Chettuva.

Meanwhile, the new St Andrews Bridge at Pallithura, which is a part of the canal redevelopment project and was reconstructed to allow inland water transport, is ready for opening. The bridge was rebuilt to state waterway standards as part of the redevelopment of the National Waterways project. The bridge, a vital link connecting NH 66, the coastal highway and the Technopark region, had grown unsafe owing to structural weakening.

With the bridge complete, the TS canal at the stretch is now fully navigable, with a horizontal clearance of 25m and a vertical clearance of 5m.

“The inauguration date will be announced immediately. The bridge is widely used by students of nearby educational institutions such as St Xavier’s College and Mary Nilayam Higher Secondary School, besides fishermen and local residents,” said an official of Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC).