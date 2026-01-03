Mayor’s ‘unilateral’ move on Attukal Pongala preparations comes under fire

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has come down heavily on Mayor V V Rajesh for convening a review meeting on the preparations for the Attukal Pongala festival without holding discussions in the council or consulting elected councillors, triggering a fresh political row in the civic body.

The mayor convened the meeting ahead of the first official review meeting on Pongala preparations by the government and district authorities on Saturday. At the review meeting held on Thursday, the mayor issued directions regarding the arrangements for the festival. Terming the approach ‘unilateral and anti-democratic,’ LDF councillor S P Deepak criticised the manner in which decisions related to the Attukal Pongala arrangements were announced, alleging that mandatory council discussions were bypassed.

“We will raise the issue strongly in the next council. It is not for a particular party to decide everything and use Pongala for its own political gains. Pongala is not an event of any political party. It has traditionally been organised through the collective efforts of voluntary organisations, residents’ associations and people irrespective of political and religious affiliations,” he said.