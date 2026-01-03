Mayor’s ‘unilateral’ move on Attukal Pongala preparations comes under fire

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has come down heavily on Mayor V V Rajesh for convening a review meeting on the preparations for the Attukal Pongala festival without holding discussions in the council or consulting elected councillors, triggering a fresh political row in the civic body.
The mayor convened the meeting ahead of the first official review meeting on Pongala preparations by the government and district authorities on Saturday. At the review meeting held on Thursday, the mayor issued directions regarding the arrangements for the festival. Terming the approach ‘unilateral and anti-democratic,’ LDF councillor S P Deepak criticised the manner in which decisions related to the Attukal Pongala arrangements were announced, alleging that mandatory council discussions were bypassed.
“We will raise the issue strongly in the next council. It is not for a particular party to decide everything and use Pongala for its own political gains. Pongala is not an event of any political party. It has traditionally been organised through the collective efforts of voluntary organisations, residents’ associations and people irrespective of political and religious affiliations,” he said.
“The government allots funds for Pongala arrangements and there must be clarity on how those funds are utilised. Pongala is held across all 100 wards. The BJP cannot govern the city according to its whims and fancies. There is a three-tier system in place and protocols must be followed,” Deepak added.
The next council meeting is scheduled for January 7 to select the standing committee chairpersons and members.
Responding to the criticism, the mayor dismissed the allegations as baseless, stating that the meeting was only a preliminary one.
“This is a new council and the Opposition should view such matters positively. The government has called a meeting on Saturday and all of us will be attending it. For day-to-day administrative matters, it may be necessary to convene such meetings. As per rules, the council needs to be convened only once a month. Councillors, including opposition members from wards falling within the festival zone, had attended the meeting,” the mayor said.