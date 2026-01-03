Sreelekha kicks up row with new name board

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid controversy over the functioning of Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth’s constituency office at the Sasthamangalam ward, councillor R Sreelekha on Friday installed a new name board at her office in the Sasthamangalam corporation building, placing it directly above the name board of MLA.

The councillor herself shared photographs of the newly installed board on her Facebook page.

The move comes amid an ongoing dispute over office space in the corporation building. Sreelekha has been demanding that MLA V K Prasanth vacate the office he has been using there, arguing that lack of space is hampering the functioning of her councillor office. However, Prasanth has maintained that he will not vacate the premises until the completion of his term.