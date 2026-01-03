Varnachirakukkal Children’s fest begins in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Friday morning, 542 children spread their colourful wings at the Government College for Women, Vazhuthacaud, as Varnachirakukkal, a three-day festival for children in need of care and protection, began. Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Veena George inaugurated the festival, organised for children residing in government child care institutions functioning under the department.

“The festival marks its fourth year, and the participation is higher than the previous years. This stage gives these children the opportunity to identify, nurture and express their creative talents. Giving them that opportunity and encouragement is important, and that is the main purpose of this event,” says programme coordinator Vidya Vishwam.

For the first time, children living in entry homes functioning under the Nirbhaya scheme are also participating. Of the 542 children, 436 are from 16 child care institutions and 106 from 13 Nirbhaya homes.

The competitions are spread across six stages — three main stages and three off-stage venues named Swaralayam, Thalalayam, Ganalayam, Ranganadham, Nadhalayam and Varnalayam.

Over 800 performances are being held across 22 items, including Thiruvathira, group dance, cinematic dance, mimicry, skit, mono act, light music, folk song, story-telling, poetry recitation, Oppana, folk dance, elocution, essay writing, painting, Mappilapattu, clay modelling, and fancy dress.