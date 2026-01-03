Varnachirakukkal Children’s fest begins in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Friday morning, 542 children spread their colourful wings at the Government College for Women, Vazhuthacaud, as Varnachirakukkal, a three-day festival for children in need of care and protection, began. Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Veena George inaugurated the festival, organised for children residing in government child care institutions functioning under the department.
“The festival marks its fourth year, and the participation is higher than the previous years. This stage gives these children the opportunity to identify, nurture and express their creative talents. Giving them that opportunity and encouragement is important, and that is the main purpose of this event,” says programme coordinator Vidya Vishwam.
For the first time, children living in entry homes functioning under the Nirbhaya scheme are also participating. Of the 542 children, 436 are from 16 child care institutions and 106 from 13 Nirbhaya homes.
The competitions are spread across six stages — three main stages and three off-stage venues named Swaralayam, Thalalayam, Ganalayam, Ranganadham, Nadhalayam and Varnalayam.
Over 800 performances are being held across 22 items, including Thiruvathira, group dance, cinematic dance, mimicry, skit, mono act, light music, folk song, story-telling, poetry recitation, Oppana, folk dance, elocution, essay writing, painting, Mappilapattu, clay modelling, and fancy dress.
Select children who demonstrate exceptional talent will receive the Ujjwala Balyam Awards. A total of 51 children four from each of the 14 districts have been selected. Children with disabilities have been included as a separate category for the awards.
An expo features stalls by the fire and rescue services, KSEB, virtual reality experiences, fun and skill-development games, ASAP stalls, science exhibitions, and displays of art and craft works created by children from child care institutions are also part of the event. There are also Zumba dance corner and stalls by institutions such as the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, Cotton Hill School and Vimukthi Mission.
Products made by residents of Thejomaya Homes — shelters for vulnerable youth — are being sold under the brand Uyare here. The stalls feature handicrafts, food items and apparel, supporting skill training and empowerment initiatives.
A special gaming zone has been arranged to help children relax between competitions, with activities such as balloon art, dart board games, archery, bouncy castles, table tennis and video games.
“We have been working towards this for the past one month, setting up the expo and all the arrangements for the children. We created a space that is not only about competitions, but a space where children can enjoy themselves fully,” says Soorya BK, ICDS Supervisor.
A Kalasandhya was held on the first day, while Saturday will feature the Varnolsavam mega show.
“Medical facilities are available for the children, including a medical test camp at the venue. Breakfast, morning tea, lunch, evening tea and dinner are provided. Dormitory facilities have been arranged at 10 different locations across the city. Around 20 committees are working together to ensure the event runs smoothly,” Vidya added.