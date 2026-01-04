130 fisher families pushed into severe financial crisis after Kurippuzha fire

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 130 fishing families from Pozhiyoor have been pushed into acute financial distress after 12 fishing boats were gutted in a massive fire at Kurippuzha in Kollam earlier this month. With no immediate relief or compensation announced so far, the affected families have been left in the lurch. Each of the destroyed boats involved an investment of Rs 60-70 lakh and provided employment to a minimum of 10 fishermen. The accident has left the fishermen’s families with no source of livelihood.

The incident occurred in the early hours of December 7. After completing fishing trips that typically last up to two weeks, the boats had been moored along the Kurippuzha backwaters, a usual anchoring point for fishermen from the region. Around 1 am, the vessels caught fire and were completely engulfed in flames within hours.

The tragedy has hit families hard. 41-year-old Antony Sebastian, who is physically challenged due to polio, said the fire plunged his family into a severe financial crisis. “I have two small children and I don’t even own a house. I invested every penny I had in that boat and am burdened with a Rs 48 lakh debt,” he said. Similarly, 48-year-old Denson Sebastian said he had invested nearly Rs 72 lakh in his new boat which was gutted in the fire. “I have four children. After the incident, I am unable to support their education,” he said.