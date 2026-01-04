Journalist S Jayachandran Nair remembered

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: S Jayachandran Nair, former editor of Samakalika Malayalam Weekly was commemorated on his first death anniversary. Artist B D Dathan handed over the first S Jayachandran Nair award to veteran journalist NRS Babu, at the latter’s residence.

Speaking at the meet organised by SJ Smaraka Samithi at Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Friday, Dathan recalled his long association with Jayachandran Nair. Senior journalist M G Radhakrishnan delivered the S Jayachandran Nair commemoration lecture on ‘Kerala politics’. He pointed at the changing bipolar politics in the state, reasons that led to the setback of the ruling Left front in the recent local body elections and the existential challenges before the three fronts in the coming assembly elections.

A book on S Jayachandran Nair Oru Pathrapravarthakante Anubhavakkurippukalum Ormakalum, edited by P M Binukumar was released on the occasion.