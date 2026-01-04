Pongala preparation in full swing; focus on green protocol, crowd management

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the annual Attukal Pongala festival set to be held from February 23 to March 4, the state government has intensified preparations to ensure smooth conduct of the mega event, with special emphasis on crowd management, health care, sanitation and environmental protection. The high-level review meeting chaired by Education Minister V Sivankutty, who is in charge of the district, has decided to strictly enforce green protocol during the festival, which draws lakhs of women devotees from across the state.
Around 200 volunteer groups involved in food distribution have been instructed to comply with eco-friendly norms, and ward-level meetings will be convened to ensure coordination. The meeting has decided to constitute a green army to support waste management activities. As many as 117 police personnel will be deployed on festival duty. On the Pongala day alone, around 3,640 police personnel will be deployed. To ease crowd control, police officials suggested dividing the premises of the Attukal Bhagavathy temple into two sections with barricades instead of using ropes.
Health and emergency services will be strengthened, with a 24-hour medical team, including a paediatric specialist, deployed at the temple premises. Ambulances will be stationed at 10 locations, and a full-time medical control room will function throughout the festival.
As a precaution against burn injuries, hospitals near the temple will reserve 10% of their beds, and private hospitals will also be part of the medical response system.
Sanitation will be a major focus, with 3,500 workers to be deployed on the Pongala day. About 27 water tankers will supply drinking water on the eve of the festival, and arrangements have been made to scientifically dispose of nearly 300 tonnes of waste expected to be generated. Drains and canals in 16 corporation wards surrounding the temple will be cleaned ahead of the festival.
The KSRTC will operate 800 special services. Fire and Rescue Services will operate a control room for 10 days, deploying 30 fire engines and 450 personnel on Pongala day.
Air quality monitoring will be carried out at five locations around the temple by the Pollution Control Board, while strict measures will be taken to prevent noise pollution from loudspeakers.
MLA V K Prasanth called for regulating commercial activities along key routes leading to the temple and introducing a registration system for annadanam. District Collector Anu Kumari directed various departments to complete the preparations by February 10.
The main Pongala ritual will be held on March 3, when the sacred fire will be lit at 9.45am and offerings made at 2.15pm. Owing to a lunar eclipse on the ninth day of the festival, darshan at the temple will not be available between 3.10pm and 7pm.
