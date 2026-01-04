Pongala preparation in full swing; focus on green protocol, crowd management

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the annual Attukal Pongala festival set to be held from February 23 to March 4, the state government has intensified preparations to ensure smooth conduct of the mega event, with special emphasis on crowd management, health care, sanitation and environmental protection. The high-level review meeting chaired by Education Minister V Sivankutty, who is in charge of the district, has decided to strictly enforce green protocol during the festival, which draws lakhs of women devotees from across the state.

Around 200 volunteer groups involved in food distribution have been instructed to comply with eco-friendly norms, and ward-level meetings will be convened to ensure coordination. The meeting has decided to constitute a green army to support waste management activities. As many as 117 police personnel will be deployed on festival duty. On the Pongala day alone, around 3,640 police personnel will be deployed. To ease crowd control, police officials suggested dividing the premises of the Attukal Bhagavathy temple into two sections with barricades instead of using ropes.

Health and emergency services will be strengthened, with a 24-hour medical team, including a paediatric specialist, deployed at the temple premises. Ambulances will be stationed at 10 locations, and a full-time medical control room will function throughout the festival.

As a precaution against burn injuries, hospitals near the temple will reserve 10% of their beds, and private hospitals will also be part of the medical response system.