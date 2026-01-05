BJP promised Mayor post; continuing as councillor out of loyalty to people: Ex-IPS officer Sreelekha

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Retired IPS officer and BJP councillor from Sasthamangalam, R Sreelekha, had openly expressed her displeasure over being sidelined for the Thiruvananthapuram Mayoral post, plunging the party into crisis

Sreelekha, the first woman IPS officer from the Kerala and the BJP's state vice president, told an online news outlet that she was fielded by the party not to serve as a councillor but on the promise that she would be made Mayor. She added that she was hesitant to contest initially, but agreed when told that she would be the face of the Corporation election.

Sreelekha said that as per her assessment, the BJP central leadership chose V V Rajesh and Asha Nath GS as Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively as they believed both could perform better. "When it comes to politics, choices can vary based on each person's interests," she said.

The former IPS officer said that once the central leadership takes a decision, she cannot resist it by throwing away her responsibility and walk away. "There are many people who have elected me. It is due to my loyalty to them that I have decided to continue as councillor for the next five years," she added.

Sreelekha's resentment at being sidelined for the Mayor post had come to the fore when she left Rajesh's oath taking ceremony mid-way citing personal reasons.

The former IPS officer had also been engaged in a public spat with Vattiyoorkavu MLA VK Prasanth over allocation of office space in the Corporation Zonal Office at Sasthamangalam.