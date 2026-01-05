Cancer summit to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from January 16

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Global Preventive Onco Summit (GPOS) 2026, an international forum dedicated to cancer prevention and early intervention, will be held from January 16 to 18 at the Hyatt Regency in Thiruvananthapuram.

The three-day programme is expected to bring together leading oncologists, public health experts, researchers, policymakers and healthcare professionals from across India and abroad to deliberate on strategies aimed at reducing the global cancer burden.

The summit is being organised under the leadership of Dr. M V Pillai, chairman of GPOS 2026, with Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal serving as general convenor and Dr. Satheeshan Balasubramanian as working chairman.

It seeks to build on the success of the Cancer Safe Kerala initiative by strengthening preventive oncology through early detection, community-based screening and evidence-driven public health interventions.

Renowned experts from India and abroad will address recent advancements in preventive oncology, including innovations in screening technologies, vaccination strategies, lifestyle modification for cancer risk reduction, digital health solutions and large-scale awareness campaigns.

The event will also showcase successful public health models from Kerala and other regions that can be replicated globally.

A key highlight of the summit will be the participation of Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Clinical Director at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad and a pioneer in robotic oncological surgery in India.

GPOS 2026 aims to strengthen preventive oncology and foster global collaboration towards a future free from preventable cancers.

