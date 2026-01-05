Modernised abattoir in Kunnukuzhy remains inoperative four months after launch

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four months after its official inauguration, the abattoir at Kunnukuzhy — modernised at a cost of Rs 10 crore — in the state capital remains non-operational.

Interestingly, Thiruvananthapuram corporation has failed to conduct even a trial run of the facility, which had been shut down over a decade ago by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) citing pollution-related issues.

The abattoir was revamped after overcoming several hurdles over the past seven to eight years. It is learnt that the facility was inaugurated towards the end of the previous council’s term without obtaining the mandatory clearance from the PCB.

An official with the corporation said the PCB is yet to grant a no-objection certificate (NoC) to the abattoir. “PCB officials had earlier inspected the facility and suggested a few additional changes. We have complied with all their recommendations. They conducted another inspection two days ago and have now asked us to submit an official compliance report. The approval is expected to be granted soon,” the official said.

The civic body plans to commence a trial run immediately after receiving the NoC. The new slaughterhouse, with a handling capacity of 50 to 75 animals, is equipped with an effluent treatment plant (ETP), biogas units, chilling rooms, odour control systems, and a rendering plant for waste management. More than 70% of the operations are mechanised, with the facility designed to ensure hygienic, safe, and environmentally sustainable meat production.