Two autorickshaw drivers stabbed in Thiruvananthapuram; accused arrested

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two autorickshaw drivers were seriously injured after being stabbed at the Papanasam Althara Moodu junction in Varkala on Sunday.

The victims, identified as Sandeep and Suresh, were initially taken to the Varkala Taluk Hospital and later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally, owing to the severity of their injuries. The police said both are currently in a stable condition.

According to the police, the accused, named Suresh, is a native of Vakkom and is presently employed in the UK. He reportedly arrived at the autorickshaw stand at Althara Moodu around 3.30 pm, following which a heated argument broke out between him and Sandeep.

During the altercation, the accused allegedly assaulted Sandeep by grabbing his collar and beating him, before pulling out a pen knife and stabbing him in the back.

He is also accused of brandishing the weapon to intimidate those present at the spot.

When another autorickshaw driver, Suresh, attempted to intervene and restrain the accused, he was stabbed in the chest, sustaining serious injuries.

Local residents and fellow drivers alerted the police, following which personnel from the Varkala police station, assisted by the Tourism Police, reached the spot and took the accused into custody.

Under influence of alchohol

A police source said the accused was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

He has been booked and further investigation is under way to ascertain the motive behind the attack. The police have also appealed to witnesses to come forward and assist the probe.

Condition of both victims stable

