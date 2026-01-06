Thiruvananthapuram airport road revamp plan hits security hurdle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ambitious project to revamp the road connecting the domestic and international terminals of Thiruvananthapuram airport has run into hurdles with airport authorities and the Central Industrial Security Force seeking revisions to the proposal submitted by the Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA).

The project under the city beautification initiative aims to revamp a 6-km stretch to the airport via Sankhumukham, which serves as a vital gateway for passengers arriving and departing from the airport. The plan is to give a fresh makeover with enhanced landscaping, pedestrian-friendly amenities, improved walkways, lighting and visually captivating wall art that reflects the rich culture and history of Kerala and the capital city.

The project faced setbacks after the CISF and the airport authorities raised security concerns over certain construction activities proposed close to the airport’s perimeter walls. Following the objections, the detailed project report is now being revised. Officials said the updated plan would focus on minimum interventions, with an emphasis on relocatable and non-permanent elements.

“Any construction activity near the perimeter wall of the airport is a sensitive issue from a security point of view. Certain components in the original proposal had to be reconsidered,” an official associated with the project said.

TRIDA authorities said the project will take off only after getting a no objection certificate from the airport authorities.

“We are revising the DPR to ensure that the project complies fully with security protocols. The revised proposal will have only limited, easily removable installations. We will tender the project only after getting the NoC,” a TRIDA official said.

Sources said the original plan included landscaping, street furniture, and other aesthetic features along the stretch. Compounding the issue are the airport’s proposed expansion plans in the BrahMos area near All Saints’ College, which fall along the project corridor.