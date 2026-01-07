Thiruvananthapuram corporation mulls decentralised shelters to relocate around 3,000 stray dogs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The newly sworn-in Thiruvananthapuram corporation council is set to take up a major challenge early in its term: the relocation and rehabilitation of around 3,000 stray dogs from bus stands, railway stations, educational institutions, hospitals, and other public establishments across the state capital.

As part of the plan, the corporation is considering announcing incentives for private parties, animal welfare groups, and individuals willing to set up and operate dog shelters and take care of the animals. In an interesting twist, the civic administration is also exploring the possibility of tying up with service providers handling slaughter and poultry waste to establish and manage dog shelters.

Mayor V V Rajesh told the TNIE that directions have been issued to the corporation secretary to identify suitable land for the shelters.

A senior corporation official said dog shelters will be established in a decentralised manner. “We are trying to identify land to set up shelters for the relocation of dogs, in line with Supreme Court directives. We already have facilities at Vandithadam and Pettah,” the official said.

According to the proposal, the corporation will provide incentives to those running the shelters. Evergreen Agency, a service provider handling poultry and slaughter waste within the corporation, has expressed willingness to set up three shelters in the district to manage a minimum of 900 dogs. The civic body will have to provide a minimum incentive of Rs 300 per dog. Amrithlal, an official with Evergreen Agency, said the firm has land in areas bordering Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts to set up dog shelters.