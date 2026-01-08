‘Literature should not stand separate from society’: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Calling the present time when intolerance has crippled one’s freedom of speech and expression, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that writers should not be concerned that their work’s literary beauty will be lost while depicting social realities or politics in it.

“Literature should not stand separate from society. And it is not wrong for a writer to have an opinion or political inclination of their own,” he said, while inaugurating the fourth edition of the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival at the R Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall of the Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday. He also presented the Kerala Legislative Assembly Award to acclaimed writer N S Madhavan in the ceremony.

Criticising the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by the USA, Pinarayi said such moves even question the existence of independent democratic countries in the world. “I request the readers to keep this issue alive in your discussions, as this is giving new dimensions to the wrongdoings of imperialistic powers,” he said.

Lauding the Assembly Award winner N S Madhavan, the CM said, “N S Madhavan is a writer who redefined Malayalis’ literary sensibility through his creative works.” Citing his stories Thiruthu, which unfolds in the context of the Babri Masjid demolitions, and Mumbai which tells the tale of a man who is struggling to prove his citizenship, Pinarayi stated that N S Madhavan is being honoured with this award not only for his contributions to the literature, but also in solidarity to the politics he portrayed through his works.