Thiruvananthapuram corporation standing committee poll postponed to Friday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The election to five out of eight standing committees of the city corporation has been postponed to Friday as the number of nominations received did not meet the required strength. The standing committees that await election include finance, development, health, works and education-sports.

In a major development, the Tax Appeal Standing Committee is set to decide its chairpersons through a draw of lots as the BJP and LDF have secured an equal number of seats on the panel.

The election process also saw two votes being declared invalid — one by BJP councillor R Sreelekha in the Town Planning Committee election and another by LDF councillor R P Sivaji in the Tax Appeal Standing Committee.

Meanwhile, the Welfare Standing Committee went uncontested after only 13 nominations were submitted, eliminating the need for polling. Corporation secretary Jahangir S told the TNIE that the required number of nominations was not received to form five committees.

“Each standing committee requires a fixed number of members — four of them need 13 members while the remaining committees need 12. Five committees are short of members and the remaining vacancies will be filled through a fresh round of nominations to be held on Friday,” he said.