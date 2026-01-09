Medical negligence case against Kerala doctor after surgery leaves man in severe pain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A case has been registered against a doctor at a private hospital in the city, following allegations of medical negligence during a surgical procedure that reportedly left a 24-year-old patient in severe pain. Police have registered a case under Sections 125 and 125(b) of the BNS which deal with acts endangering life or personal safety due to negligence.

According to the police, the victim, Jigin Jose, sought treatment at the orthopaedics department of Jubilee Memorial Hospital, Palayam, in September 2025 after experiencing persistent pain in his hip joints. Following medical evaluation, the accused doctor scheduled a surgery for increasing blood circulation. The first surgery, on the right hip, was performed on October 3. The second surgery on the left hip was conducted on November 17.

The complaint alleges that during this procedure, a bone drill bit broke and became stuck inside the patient’s left hip bone due to the doctor’s careless and negligent handling of the surgical equipment. The incident allegedly resulted in acute pain in the hip and leg.