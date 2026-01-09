Medical negligence case against Kerala doctor after surgery leaves man in severe pain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A case has been registered against a doctor at a private hospital in the city, following allegations of medical negligence during a surgical procedure that reportedly left a 24-year-old patient in severe pain. Police have registered a case under Sections 125 and 125(b) of the BNS which deal with acts endangering life or personal safety due to negligence.
According to the police, the victim, Jigin Jose, sought treatment at the orthopaedics department of Jubilee Memorial Hospital, Palayam, in September 2025 after experiencing persistent pain in his hip joints. Following medical evaluation, the accused doctor scheduled a surgery for increasing blood circulation. The first surgery, on the right hip, was performed on October 3. The second surgery on the left hip was conducted on November 17.
The complaint alleges that during this procedure, a bone drill bit broke and became stuck inside the patient’s left hip bone due to the doctor’s careless and negligent handling of the surgical equipment. The incident allegedly resulted in acute pain in the hip and leg.
Hospital denies charges
The hospital has denied any negligence and said that removing the metal would have required further invasive surgery and the sterilised metal fragment would not pose any health risk. “The patient was admitted with a vascular necrosis and opted for a core decompression procedure to restore blood flow to the affected bone area.
The first procedure, performed on one leg in October, was successful and the patient was discharged. During the second procedure a month later, the metal tip of the guide wire became detached. Removing it would have required invasive surgery.
The attending doctor advised against such intervention, assuring both the patient and his attendant that the sterilised metal fragment would not pose any health risk. There was no negligence involved.” said Fr Lenin Raj T, managing director of the hospital.