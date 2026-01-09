Plus-II student suffers serious injuries in pet dog attack

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Plus-II student suffered serious injuries after being attacked by pet dogs while returning from school at Pongummoodu on Thursday. The injured was identified as Anna Maria, 17, a student of Mary Nilayam Senior Secondary School, Pongummoodu, and a native of Manvila.

The incident happened around 2.30pm, when Anna and three of her classmates were going to their friend’s house in Bapuji Nagar after examinations. According to the police, two dogs suddenly ran towards them, following which two of the students ran inside a nearby house. The dogs then pounced on Anna. As she fell on the ground, the dogs bit her on the legs and thighs, causing deep wounds.

Though her friend tried to fend off the dogs using her bag, the dogs attacked Anna more aggressively. She managed to hold the dog’s mouth and prevented injuries to her face. Hearing her cries, local residents rushed to the spot and managed to chase away the dogs with sticks and iron rods. Anna was immediately taken to the medical college hospital for treatment.

The dogs are Belgian Malinois, a breed considered highly aggressive and often trained for military and security purposes abroad. The dogs belong to Kabir, a resident of Bapuji Nagar. Police said the dogs escaped when the gate of the house was left open. Anna’s father has lodged a complaint with the Sreekariyam police, alleging negligence in letting loose dangerous pet dogs. The police have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident.