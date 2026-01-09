Students accuse HoD of body shaming, misogynistic remarks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 14 female students from St Xavier’s College, Thumba, have come out against history department head Ramesh P and sought his suspension for allegedly making misogynistic remarks and body shaming them. The issue, which allegedly took place at an NSS camp during the Christmas holidays, was taken up by the students when the college reopened on January 6.

The management said it had asked the senior faculty member to go on leave and formed a committee to look into the matter. With the college authorities also recommending the students to arrive at an ‘amicable’ solution with the professor, the complainants staged a protest on the campus on Thursday, and also mailed their concerns to Higher Education Minister R Bindu.

The alleged incident took place on December 29 during an NSS camp held at a private school. Ramesh had instructed the camp members to take part in a game, which the students said was physically demanding for some. “When some of us refrained from participating considering our physique, he lashed out at us and body shamed us,” one of the complainants told TNIE. She alleged the professor also said some students do not take part in physical activities by claiming to be on their periods.

“He openly said ‘we cannot undress and check whether you are on periods’. We then decided to leave the camp two days before its scheduled conclusion,” she said.

The college authorities said they have started recording the statements of students who complained against the professor.

“A three-member committee, which includes two senior female college officials, is looking into the matter. We will act based on its report, which is likely to be submitted by next week,” said principal Thomas Scaria.