Books turn reminders when peace becomes the question: Taslima

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At the fourth edition of the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival (KLIBF), the idea of peace took centre stage as renowned Bangladeshi-Swedish writer, physician, feminist and activist Taslima Nasrin rose to speak. The concept, which she traced in her books, inspired individuals to shape their inner life and stretch it to a larger global order.

Addressing Thiruvananthapuram as a cultural heart, Taslima said Kerala had shown the world that ideas, thoughts, and courage matter. She recalled the reformist struggles of Ayyankali, Sree Narayana Guru, and EMS Namboothirippad, who stood with marginalised communities and reshaped society through resistance and reform. She also remembered Nangeli, the woman who refused to pay the oppressive breast tax, reminding the audience that progress is never accidental — it always is a choice.

For Taslima, a thinking society is a free society, where books are treated as necessities than luxuries. Calling peace “the most abused word in history,” she spoke first about inner peace. Holding a book, she said, could help people survive grief, find calm, and breathe again through acceptance, forgiveness, and authenticity.

When she moved to the idea of social and global peace, Taslima said books on war and violence raised uncomfortable but essential questions such as “Why do nations go to war?” and “Why does violence repeat itself?”

She pointed out that issues like patriarchy are often avoided, creating a “lie by omission.” Books, she insisted, must challenge cruelty and injustice rather than remain silent in the name of tradition. “Peace is not the avoidance of conflict,” Taslima said. “It is the confrontation of the causes of conflict.” She added, “Peace without equality is a lie. Peace without reason is superstition disguised with a smile.”