Thiruvanthapuram Corporation standing committee poll over, leaves tax panel short of two seats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Standing committee elections at the City Corporation were completed on Friday, except for the Tax Appeal Standing Committee following resignations by two BJP councillors.

According to corporation secretary S Jahangir, all seven standing committees have now been constituted except Tax Appeal, where two seats remain vacant. Initially, the BJP had nominated five members to the committee, but two councillors withdrew and filed fresh nominations for the Works and Education-Sports Standing Committees.

“We cannot conduct a re-election for the Tax Appeal Committee. The corporation will inform the State Election Commission of the vacancies. The Vizhinjam ward polls are also pending and once the new councillor is sworn in, the process can be completed,” said Jahangir.