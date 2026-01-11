46.5 kg of ganja seized at two locations in Thiruvananthapuram; four arrested

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major raid, the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) seized 46.5 kg of ganja from two locations in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, following a tip-off and arrested four persons in connection with the case.

The seizures were made during coordinated checks at Vizhinjam and Poonthura, police said. According to officials, the accused had transported the ganja in a car after creating a separate hidden spot inside the vehicle to conceal the ganja and evade detection. The operation was carried out as part of intensified anti-narcotics surveillance in the city.

In Vizhinjam, DANSAF arrested Mujeeb and Biju Kumar, both natives of Vattiyoorkavu, and seized 4.5 kg of ganja from their possession. The arrest was made while the accused were allegedly preparing to distribute the contraband in small quantities. Police said the ganja was packed in large packets and later intended to be broken down for retail supply. On questioning them, they received information about another duo carrying bigger quantities.

DANSAF seized 42 kg of ganja from a car near Paruthikuzhy in Poonthura. Two persons, Prathyush, a native of Poojappura, and Muhammed Azarudheen from Karumadom, were arrested in connection with the seizure. The ganja was found stored in 20 big packets, indicating bulk transportation for further distribution, police added. Two of the cars have also been seized by the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the ganja was sourced from multiple states, including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. They later distribute it in the city using different people to take to different locations, police added.

“Further investigation is under way to identify the suppliers, financiers and other members involved in the trafficking chain. The police are also examining whether the accused have links to earlier narcotics cases. More arrests are likely as the probe progresses,” said commissioner Karthick K.