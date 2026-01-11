Braille stall at assembly book fest brings fresh ‘insight’ to classic tales

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As people strolled through the premises of the Legislative Assembly here as part of the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival (KLIBF), a man was heard reading out portions of Thakazhi’s ‘Chemmeen’ novel.

The person who read the book aloud by passing his fingers through its Braille version was Pachalloor Vijayan, the senior proofreader with the federation’s press. Besides books, the stall had games like snakes and ladders, chess, and ludo that attracted visitors -- all designed in a blind-friendly manner without changing any of its rules.

Explaining their offerings, Hiba Fathima, the vice-president of the federation’s student forum, said only minor changes were made to the game boards or pieces.

“For example, both snakes and ladders have been made in such a way that the shapes project from the board, so that anyone can feel if they are climbing up or going down. In chess, white pieces have an additional dot projecting out on top. Ludo too has unique pieces. A dice, with a stick running through its middle and with projecting number dots, is used to decide the next move,” Hiba said.