14-year-old girl goes missing from Karamana

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 14-year-old girl was reported missing from Karamana police station limits in Thiruvananthapuram city since Friday.

The girl was spotted missing from her house in the early morning by her parents. The Karamana police soon registered a man missing case and launched an investigation.

The police sources said they scoured multiple CCTV cameras installed in the city limits to track the girl’s movement.

She was found to have reached Thampanoor railway station in an autorickshaw. The cops said they could not ascertain where she went after that from the railway station.