Man killed in road accident hours before wedding in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 28-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a KSRTC electric bus at Sreekaryam here early on Monday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Ragesh, a native of Chempazhanthy Chellamangalam. He was to marry a woman from Kattaikonam later that morning at a temple.
The accident occurred at around 1 am at Pangappara Manguzhy, when the motorcycle rammed into a Swift electric bus that was heading towards Vikas Bhavan after being charged at the Kaniyapuram depot, police said.
Sreekaryam police said an investigation has been launched and CCTV footage is being examined to ascertain the cause of the accident. A case will be registered after the preliminary probe is completed, officials added.
Police said the families of the couple were reportedly opposed to the relationship, following which the duo had decided to solemnise the marriage at a temple and later register it. They had also rented a house at Chanthavila for this purpose.
The accident occurred while Ragesh was returning home after visiting a relative’s house. He suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot, police said, adding that the motorcycle was completely damaged in the collision.
The body will be handed over to relatives after the post-mortem examination, police said.