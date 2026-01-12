Man killed in road accident hours before wedding in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 28-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a KSRTC electric bus at Sreekaryam here early on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ragesh, a native of Chempazhanthy Chellamangalam. He was to marry a woman from Kattaikonam later that morning at a temple.

The accident occurred at around 1 am at Pangappara Manguzhy, when the motorcycle rammed into a Swift electric bus that was heading towards Vikas Bhavan after being charged at the Kaniyapuram depot, police said.