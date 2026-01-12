Robotics training for 10th graders by Jan 15

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to ensure enough time for students to prepare for SSLC examinations, the district project office of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has informed that all class 10 students studying the state syllabus in the district will receive robotics training before January 15. Provided through Little KITES IT clubs, the training is aimed at providing practical knowledge to the new portions included in the revised IT textbooks.

Scheduled in two sessions, the training will comprise the importance of robotics, sensors, processors, etc. The training will be led by Little KITES mentors and members. Students will be grouped into teams of four or five, and provided with a robotics kit. Schools that do not have Little KITES units can depend on nearby schools for the training camps.