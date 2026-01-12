Thiruvananthapuram

SAI LNCPE named top sports education institution of 2025

SAI LNCPE principal (in-charge) Pradip Dutta (Right) receiving the Top Sports Education Institution Award
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sports Authority of India - Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (SAI-LNCPE) - has been named the Top Sports Education Institution of the Year-2025 by Academic Insights, a national publication showcasing excellence in higher education institutions of the country.

The award, which was presented at the Academic Insights Education Excellence Awards & Summit 2025, held in Bengaluru, was received by principal (In-Charge) Pradip Dutta the other day.

The Academic Insights Education Excellence Awards honour educational institutions that demonstrate leadership, innovation, societal impact, and sustained excellence. SAI-LNCPE has also established collaborations with several national and international organisations in the field of physical education and sports.

