‘South India alone cannot counter communalisation in country’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Legislature International Book Festival (KLIBF) attracted a huge crowd on Sunday, with talks by writers Aakar Patel and Sandhya Mary among the highlights of the fifth day.

Patel interacted with Sudheer Devadas on the topic ‘India after 91: post-Babri, post-liberalisation era’. He criticised the Congress party in Karnataka for being soft on the threat posed by communalism. The party is afraid of annulling the anti-conversion law introduced by the previous BJP government, he alleged.

“The Congress party claims to be a secular party. Still, it is hesitant to annul the ‘love jihad’ legislation introduced by the BJP. The party fears that people would not like it,” Patel said.

He also slammed the BJP, accusing it of riding on communal sentiments. “With the Ram Rath Yatra led by Advani, BJP realised that communalism can be used to mobilise people. They will not stop it because it helped them to assume power,” he said.

South India, relatively small in size, cannot counter the communalisation in the country, he said. Power is centred in north India. Patel also warned against the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats. South India will be punished for its achievements in population control, he said.

‘Indian epics examples of magical realism’

Indian epics are great examples of magical realism, opined writer Sandhya Mary. “Where else would you find such gods, their vahanas, and other curious and amusing things,” she asked.