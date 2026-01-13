‘Chess for Everyone’ to be held from March 20 to 23

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Premier Chess Academy will organise ‘Chess for Everyone’, a FIDE-approved classical rated chess tournament, from March 20 to 23 in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The tournament will have zero entry fee and zero cash prize, reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity, opportunity and long-term chess growth rather than commercial gain,” said a statement.

“Today, many parents and young players spend significant sums travelling internationally in search of stronger opposition and rating opportunities. This initiative aims to reverse that process by bringing foreign Grandmasters and International Masters to Kerala, enabling local players to gain exposure, confidence and rating opportunities at home,” said Renjith Balakrishnan, founder of the academy.

Despite being a non-prize event, ‘Chess for Everyone’ received official FIDE approval, confirming that it meets international standards for format, arbiters, playing conditions and governance, the statement said. The Premier Chess Academy is the driving force behind the Kerala Premier Chess League, Kerala’s first large-scale, franchise-style chess league with structured auctions and hub-based teams.