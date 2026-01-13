Lack of waste transport vehicles still a major hurdle in capital city

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite achieving over 90% coverage in collection of non-biodegradable waste, the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) units in the capital continue to face a major bottleneck — lack of sufficient vehicles to transport collected waste to Material Collection Facilities (MCFs).

Around 1,200 HKS workers are engaged across all 100 wards, and each member is earning an average of Rs 25,000 per month through user fee collection. In the 2024-25 fiscal, around `3.32 crore was collected as user fee charges.

However, the long-standing project to procure 100 dedicated battery-operated three-wheeler carriers — one per ward — remains stalled, causing strain on units that must move waste in hired vehicles or keep the collected waste accumulated. There are around 35 MCFs across the city.

A senior official from the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation admitted that the plan could not move forward due to issues in the original technical specifications of the proposed vehicles. “The specifications weren’t feasible for implementation. We are now in the process of re-tendering,” the official said.