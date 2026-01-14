Tarring of first reach of Vazhayila-Pazhakutti Road in Thiruvananthapuram commences

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Signalling an end to the long-awaited hope of Thiruvananthapuram natives, the tarring processes of the first reach of the Vazhayila-Pazhakutti road began on Monday.

Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil visited the site and evaluated its progress. Being developed as a four-lane road with a flyover alongside, the tarring is expected to proceed into other areas of the reach after Pongal.

The 11.24-km stretch will comprise the 9.5-km Vazhayila-Pazhakutti road and the 1.74-km stretch from Pazhakutti junction to Pathinonnam Mile via Kacherinada. The road is being constructed 21 m wide, with 15 m tarring, a two-metre median and a two-metre utility space on either side. The minister was accompanied by Nedumangad municipal chairperson R Jayadevan, Karakulam panchayat president Ajith, health standing committee chairperson L S Anusha, representatives and officials from respective departments.

Spanning over four kilometres between Vazhayila and Keltron Junction, the construction of the road’s first reach displaced over 301 land owners, who were paid a total sum of Rs 191.72 crore. The construction of a flyover for Rs 58.70 crore is also ongoing here. The second reach of 3.96 km, between Keltron and Valicode junction, passes through Karakulam, Aruvikkara, and Nedumangad villages. Over 12 acres of land have been acquired for these areas, and their owners paid a total of Rs 299 crore.

Over 2.73 hectares were acquired from Nedumangad, Karipur, and Anad villages from 481 people for the third reach of the road, between Valicode junction to Pazhakutti pump junction, Kacherinada, Pathinonnam Kallu.