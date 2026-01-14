Thiruvananthapuram Corporation standing committees to get new chairpersons today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The election to appoint chairpersons for six standing committees of the city corporation will be held on Wednesday.

BJP being the single largest party with 50 members is expected to helm seven out of eight standing committees. Except for the finance standing committee chaired by the deputy mayor and tax appeal committee, chairpersons for all other committees will be elected on Wednesday.

The elections to constitute the tax appeal committee was deferred after two BJP councillors resigned. According to officials, the tax appeal committee will be constituted as per directives from the SEC.

Karamana ward councillor Karmana Ajith is expected to take charge of the development standing committee, Vellar councillor V Sathyavathi will be fielded for the welfare standing committee, while Kalady councillor G S Manju is expected to take over the public works committee. Mannathala councillor Chempazhanthy Udayan is likely to be elected as the chairperson of the education and sports standing committee. Independent candidate Pattoor Radhakrishnan is expected to take over the town planning standing committee, while Nemom councillor M R Gopan is likely to take over the health standing committee.