UDF takes Vizhinjam back from LDF in tight contest; win by 2.9K votes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF on Tuesday clinched a crucial victory in the Vizhinjam ward of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, reclaiming a seat held by the LDF for the past two terms.

UDF candidate K H Sudheer Khan won by a narrow margin, securing 2,902 votes against CPM’s N Naushad, who polled 2,819 votes. BJP candidate Sarvashakthipuram Binu finished third with 2,437 votes. The election had been rescheduled following the death of a candidate.

Of the nine candidates in the fray, independent candidate N A Rasheed, a rebel from the LDF camp, polled 118 votes, while another UDF rebel and former Youth Congress leader, Hisan Hussain, secured 494 votes. The win marks the UDF’s return to Vizhinjam after a decade, with the LDF having wrested the ward from the front in 2015. The ward recorded a voter turnout of 66.97%, with 8,912 of the 13,307 voters exercising their franchise in Monday’s polling.

The delayed election had drawn statewide attention, as the outcome was seen as politically significant for the composition of the corporation council.