Woman brutally beaten up, set on fire by husband in Thiruvananthapuram; sustains severe injuries

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 42-year-old woman suffered severe injuries after being attacked by her husband at Velloorkonam near Navayikulam on Tuesday morning.

The victim, Muneeswari, was beaten up using a wooden handle of a shovel and then set on fire by her husband Binu. Sources said the two had a frayed relationship for some time. About seven months back, Muneeswari was attacked by Binu in a similar manner.

In the brutal attack that followed a quarrel, the victim suffered injuries on her head and lower limbs, which were reportedly inflicted using the wooden handle of a grovel. Binu reportedly set her on fire using kerosene or a similar inflammable substance resulting in burns.

Police said Binu managed to escape after the attack. A search is on to locate him.