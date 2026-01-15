BJP lights Ayyappa Jyoti, more campaigns to follow

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Restarting its protests against the Sabarimala gold theft row, the BJP organised Ayyappa Jyoti across various centres in the state on Wednesday.

The party’s former president K Surendran, lit the lamp at the party headquarters here on the Makaravilakku day, along with senior party members, including general secretary S Suresh and V T Rama. Meanwhile, party sources informed that more programmes surrounding the Sabarimala gold theft will be revealed in the coming days.

Mentioning that the SIT has nearly stopped probing into the case, Surendran said that zero efforts to arrest Sankardas in the case are shady. “Kadakampally’s name was mentioned by Unnikrishnan Potti in his first statement. It is clear that Sonia Gandhi is also involved in this antique smuggling, and that is why we said that this is a CPM-Congress ‘Kuruva’ gang,” he said. However, one hour after Surendran’s remark, Sankardas was arrested by the SIT.

Terming the programme to be a public reaction to the efforts to topple the gold case, the senior leader said that even the High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the way the case is proceeding.

“The new allegations about the Vajivahanam, made by Congress leader and ex-Devaswom board member Ajay Tharayil, are bizarre. The investigation team should look into the involvement of him and Adoor Prakash, too,” he remarked. Surendran also added that the BJP will continue its protests till the case is handed over to the CBI.

BJP officials said that the Ayyappa Jyoti was organised at over 10,000 party centres across the state, including party offices, public places and temples.