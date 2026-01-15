BJP secures control of seven standing committees in Thiruvananthapuram corporation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major development on Wednesday, the BJP — the single largest party in the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation with 50 councillors — secured control of seven standing committees with the support of an Independent member. The decision of the UDF councillors to abstain from the elections eased the BJP’s path, enabling it to bag key committees including town planning and welfare.

The LDF came down heavily on the UDF’s move, alleging unholy alliance between the latter and the BJP. “If the UDF had participated, the contest would have resulted in draws of lots to elect the chairpersons in at least two committees. They stayed away to help the BJP,” alleged LDF councillor S P Deepak.

Independent councillor Pattoor Radhakrishnan assumed charge as chairperson of the Town Planning Standing Committee. With no absolute majority in the council, the BJP is relying on the Independent member to bolster its control of the civic body.

Nemom councillor M R Gopan was elected chairperson of the Health Standing Committee, while councillors Karamana Ajith, Chempazhanthy Udayan, G S Manju and V Sathi Devi will head the Development, Education and Sports, Works, and Welfare Standing Committees respectively.

Senior Congress councillor Mary Pushpam defended the UDF’s abstention, stating the front did not want to “waste time” participating with limited representation in each committee.