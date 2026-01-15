Kanthapuram's Kerala Yatra to conclude in Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory function of the ‘Kerala Yathra’ led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar under the aegis of the Kerala Muslim Jamaath, in the state capital on Friday.

In addition to Kanthapuram, a host of senior leaders including Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama president E Sulaiman Musliyar, Yathra co-leaders Syed Ibrahim Khaleelul Bukhari and Perod Abdul Rahman Saqafi, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader, minister G R Anil, Shashi Tharoor MP, Mayor V V Rajesh, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan, Sivagiri Sreenarayana Dharma Sangham Trust general secretary Swami Subhangananda, Mathews Mor Silvanus Episcopa, Santhigiri Ashram general secretary Swami Gururatnam Jnana Tapaswi and Advocate Mohammed Shah will address the valedictory function at Putharikandam Maidan in the evening.

The Kerala Yatra, that began from Kasaragod on January 1, concludes on Friday after travelling through 16 centres including Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu.