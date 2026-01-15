‘KIIFB funds utilised mostly for infra development’, says PWD Minister Mohammad Riyas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: PWD and Tourism Minister P A Mohammad Riyas said that the state government has primarily utilised KIIFB funds for infrastructure development. He was speaking after inaugurating, through video conference, the newly upgraded Perumoodu-Kalambara- Paruthippally and Kuttichal-Kottur roads, along with the launch of development works at the Aruvikkara junction.

Mohammad Riyas said that the second LDF government, which assumed office in May 2021, prioritised large-scale infrastructure development. “Nearly 30,000 km of roads fall under the public works department. Of this, the government sanctioned Rs 35,000 crore and completed the renovation of 9,000 km within this term,” he said.

He highlighted that Kerala was the first state in the country to mobilise funds for widening National Highway 66, contributing Rs 5,580 crore towards land acquisition and related works. “The state’s first tunnel road project is also being implemented with KIIFB financial support,” he added.

The Perumoodu-Kalakara- Paruthippally and Kuttichal-Kottur stretches were upgraded to BMBC standards at a cost of Rs 9.5 crore from the Sabarimala Road Development Fund. An additional Rs 15 crore from KIIFB has been earmarked for the modernisation of the Aruvikkara junction.