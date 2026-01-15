Lakshadeepam ceremony held at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Lakshadeepam ceremony was held in traditional grandeur at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple on Wednesday. It marked the end of the 56-day-long Murajapam, the centuries-old veda chanting ritual at the temple.

Thousands of devotees witnessed makarasheeveli, the colourful ceremonial procession as part of the ritual. It began with the idols of Lord Sree Padmanabhaswamy and Lord Narasimha taken to the flagmast at 8.30 pm.

Aditya Varma, member of the erstwhile Travancore royal family, led the procession which featured children in special attire, traditional orchestra and decorated elephant. Pushpanjali Swamiyar Oravankara Achutha Bharathi, thantris and vedic scholars were also part of it.When the procession reached the western side, the idol of Lord Thiruvambadi Sreekrishna joined. The sheeveli concluded with three circumambulations of the temple.

Entry to the temple was restricted by passes. Those who took online passes sat at 26 locations inside the mathilakam to watch the sheeveli.

The ceremony was attended by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, erstwhile Travancore royal family members Pooyam Thirunal Gowri Parvathi Bai, Aswathy Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bai, temple administrative committee members Velappan Nair, Karamana Jayan and executive officer B Mahesh.

Large number of devotees had gathered around the temple to witness the lighting.