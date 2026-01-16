BJP-led Thiruvananthapuram corporation to present first budget by February 15

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the newly elected standing committee chairpersons assuming charge, the BJP-led Thiruvananthapuram corporation is all set to prepare its first-ever budget.

The BJP, which created history by wresting control of the corporation after more than four decades of LDF rule, is under pressure to present an administrative roadmap before the Election Commission announces the dates for the assembly elections. Adding to the momentum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in the city on January 23.

BJP sources said the prime minister is expected to unveil major development plans for the state capital. Health standing committee chairperson M R Gopal said the first budget of the new council will be presented before mid-February.

“Election declaration will come any time after that, and hence we have set February 15 as our deadline. We will present the budget before that,” Gopan said. Stray dog management, shelters, drainage improvement, waste management, and other pressing issues in the capital will be the key focus areas.

The chairpersons for six standing committees were elected the other day. The council scheduled on January 19 has been postponed owing to the inconvenience raised by UDF councillors, citing a visit by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Development standing committee chairperson Karamana Ajith said that various working groups need to be reconstituted.

“There are around 20 working groups and we will be reconstituting them immediately. A planning committee needs to be constituted. A development seminar will be organised soon. Suggestions from the working groups will be consolidated and tabled at the council for approval,” Ajith said.

On the prime minister’s visit, he said, “We are expecting development plans worth Rs 2,000 crore for the capital.”