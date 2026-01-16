M F Thomas at 80: Veterans honour the life and legacy of a living legend

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Malayalam film world eagerly awaits the words of critics like M F Thomas, filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan said on Thursday. He was speaking at an event organised at Thiruvananthapuram Press Club to honour veteran film critic M F Thomas, who turned 80.

Adoor described Thomas as a peaceful human being and jokingly called him ‘lazy’, triggering laughter across the hall. On a serious note, Adoor criticised inexperienced writers winning state awards and remarked that governments too can be illiterate.

The event, held at the Press Club, Thiruvananthapuram, traced the life and legacy of a man who paved the way for serious film writing in Malayalam. Recalling his childhood, Thomas spoke about running to theatres instead of churches, and pointed out how many people today remain unaware of iconic spaces like Tagore Theatre and their cultural history.

As part of the event, presided over by cinematographer Venu, a seminar was held on the theme “The Need for Film Criticism”, featuring several prominent voices from the film and literary circles. Opening the discussion, Baiju Chandran said that the relevance of film criticism is beyond question. He noted that early film criticism largely narrated stories and described characters, but thinkers like M F Thomas transformed it into a tool of insight and education.