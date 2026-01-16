‘Special Carnival of the Different’ to celebrate disability arts in Thiruvananthapuram from January 19

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The social justice department will organise ‘Special Carnival of the Different’, an arts festival of the disabled, on January 19 in the district.
The three-day festival, which will run until January 21, will showcase the state’s pioneering initiatives in the disability sector, national and international perspectives, assistive technology demonstrations, art and sports programmes, a job fair, skill development workshops, and an inclusive film festival.
The event is envisioned as a celebration of inclusion and accessibility, with exhibitions of assistive devices, products made by disabled persons, presentations of innovative international ideas, legal awareness programmes, and discussions on disability rights and policy reforms, said Social Justice Minister R Bindu. Special events highlighting neurodiversity, inclusive sports competitions with barrier-free facilities, and a food festival will also be part of the programme.
As part of the promotional activities, a flash mob road show will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm on January 17 in various parts of the district. The performances will feature members of the Anuyatra Rhythm Dance Group and hearing-impaired talents from the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH).
The inaugural ceremony of the festival and the state disability awards distribution will take place at 2 pm on January 19 at Tagore Theatre. Minister Bindu will inaugurate the event, while General Education Minister V Sivankutty will preside over. Artistic performances by talents from different districts and programmes by the Rhythm Group featuring disabled artists will follow.
The closing ceremony will be held at noon on January 21 at Tagore Theatre. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the function, while singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi will be the special guest. A job fair will also be organised to provide opportunities for disabled job seekers. Employers from across the state will participate in the event, which will be held
on January 20 at Government Women’s College, Vazhuthacaud. The fair is being conducted with the cooperation of the Labour and Skills Department, Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission, Vijnanakeralam, and other organisations.