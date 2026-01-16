‘Special Carnival of the Different’ to celebrate disability arts in Thiruvananthapuram from January 19

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The social justice department will organise ‘Special Carnival of the Different’, an arts festival of the disabled, on January 19 in the district.

The three-day festival, which will run until January 21, will showcase the state’s pioneering initiatives in the disability sector, national and international perspectives, assistive technology demonstrations, art and sports programmes, a job fair, skill development workshops, and an inclusive film festival.

The event is envisioned as a celebration of inclusion and accessibility, with exhibitions of assistive devices, products made by disabled persons, presentations of innovative international ideas, legal awareness programmes, and discussions on disability rights and policy reforms, said Social Justice Minister R Bindu. Special events highlighting neurodiversity, inclusive sports competitions with barrier-free facilities, and a food festival will also be part of the programme.

As part of the promotional activities, a flash mob road show will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm on January 17 in various parts of the district. The performances will feature members of the Anuyatra Rhythm Dance Group and hearing-impaired talents from the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH).