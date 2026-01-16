Sree Chitra Institute to conduct cardiac training programme from today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cardiology department at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) will host the 13th annual “Back to Basics” simulator-based training programme on cardiac interventions from January 16 to 18. The course will be held at the Achutha Menon Centre Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The programme will cover diagnostic and interventional procedures for patients with coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, and related imaging.

It will also address invasive approaches to congenital heart diseases across age groups, from newborns to adults.

Sessions on the implantation of artificial pacemakers and other devices for rhythm and conduction disorders are among the highlights. A distinctive feature of the course is the use of simulators to provide hands-on training. These simulators recreate real clinical scenarios and complications, enabling participants to practice management strategies.

This year’s attractions include simulator sessions on percutaneous aortic valve replacement, laser angioplasty, CT imaging, and wet-lab sessions on cardiac anatomy.

Advanced modules on rotablation, intracoronary imaging, and physiology assessment will also be conducted. Demonstrations of cardiac support devices such as IABP, ECMO, and Impella, along with a trans-oesophageal echo simulator, are planned.

A cadaveric human heart dissection will be another highlight.