Visionary educator Dr A P Majeed Khan passes away at 91

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr A P Majeed Khan, 91, founder and chancellor of the Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education, and chairman of nearly 20 Noorul Islam educational and health institutions, has passed away.

Widely regarded as a visionary, he brought transformative changes to the higher education and health sectors in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Born in Neyyattinkara, Dr Khan made history in the field of education by establishing the state’s first private technical training institute, Amaravila NI ITI. During the formation of Kerala in 1956, students from his institution played an active role in the mission to survey and measure the new state.

In 1962, during the India-China war, Dr Khan played a crucial role in training aircraft engineers and electricians at the ITI in Neyyattinkara.

Later, on the 50th anniversary of the Noorul Islam Educational Trust, he established the Neyyattinkara NIMS Medicity.