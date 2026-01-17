Dog shelter crisis hits Thiruvananthapuram corporation; mayor convenes high-level meeting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With complaints mounting from local residents against those sheltering multiple dogs at home, the shortage of authorised facilities to house strays is emerging as a major challenge for the Thiruvananthapuram corporation. While many animal lovers continue to provide care for rescued animals, the civic body remains unable to intervene effectively due to the absence of public-sector shelters.

In the wake of the growing crisis, Mayor V V Rajesh will convene a high-level meeting on Saturday with officials from the animal husbandry department, members of the State Animal Welfare Board, and animal welfare organisations to discuss the implications and identify solutions.

The council has promised to establish at least 50 shelters within city limits. However, the recent Supreme Court directions and the decision of the State Animal Welfare Board to make registration and licensing mandatory for home-run and private shelters have dealt a blow to the corporation.

Officials fear that stricter norms may further shrink the shelter space available. To comply with the SC directive, the local body will have to relocate around 3,000 dogs from bus stands, railway stations, educational institutions, and other establishments.